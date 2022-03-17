Rose Matafeo and Stephen Colbert bonded over their shared love of Lord of the Rings on the Late Show Video / CBS

Rose Matafeo fans all over NZ - and the world -have been tweeting their support for the comedian as she shared a photo of herself appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The down-to-earth comedian shared the photo on Twitter with the comment: "Well, this is ridiculous". The image shows her on the Late Show couch next to Colbert. Matafeo is smiling widely and is stylishly decked out in a fierce pink pant suit.

"Woah, look at this big shot right here!" commented one fan.

"YES!!! He looks starstruck to me," enthused another.

A clip from Matafeo's appearance on the Late Show also emerged, revealing her self-deprecating Kiwi humour has been in no way dampened by her lengthy stint abroad.

In the clip, Colbert admits to Matafeo that, as she is a New Zealander he "legally had to ask" if she was a Lord of the Rings fan.

The Horndog star gave a sheepish grin in response, replying "I hoped you would ask", admitting to being a big fan of the fantasy book and film series.

Dubbing herself a "nerd" Matafeo then put her foot in it a little when she dubbed Colbert even more of a nerd. As she tried to backpedal while the crowd laughed, Colbert admitted to wearing his nerd "crown" with pride.

Matafeo went on to admit how far she had gone with her LOTR love admitting to taping her ears to look like an elf, which resulted in her having to cut her hair to remove the sticky mess.

The award-winning writer and comedian seemed completely relaxed as she continued to discuss her LOTR "obsession", sharing a charming anecdote involving a contract and a packet of potato chips.

Starstruck season two has started streaming on TVNZ on Demand. The second series will continue to explore the hilariously complicated love story between Rose's character, Jessie and her famous beau, Tom, played by Nikesh Patel.