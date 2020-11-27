Ron Howard to direct Thai cave rescue movie in Queensland's Gold Coast

A group of rescuers check the situation inside Tham Luang Nang Non cave. Photo / Getty Images

An Oscar winner will head to Queensland to re-tell the story of the bold rescue of the team of Thai soccer players from deep inside a flooded cave.

And now the iconic story will be captured on the big screen and filmed on the Gold Coast by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard.

The motion picture, "Thirteen Lives", will provide an estimated 275 jobs and pump $45 million into the Queensland economy.

"The Gold Coast is one of few places in the world where the screen industry is booming," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"The story of this rescue captivated millions of people around the world. It's great that the Gold Coast can play a part in ensuring this special production goes ahead."

The project is the latest film and television production to be made in Australia. Superstars Zac Efron, Tom Hanks, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Natalie Portman are all plying their trade Down Under.

Thirteen Lives will tell the story of a group of divers from around the world who worked together to pull off the remarkable task of rescuing Thai boys and their soccer coach, who were trapped deep inside the cave for 17 days.

The live-action feature film by Imagine Entertainment and MGM will be produced by Academy Award winner Brian Grazer along with PJ van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana and Karen Lunder.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said the story was one of those rare moments the world held its breath for the lives of those trapped.

"For a production of such profile and international interest, led by legendary director Ron Howard, to be filming in Queensland is testament to our burgeoning reputation as a location of first choice for blockbuster feature films and TV series," Munnich said.

"Screen Queensland is excited to be welcoming Thirteen Lives to the production paradise that is Queensland and is proud of the high number of local cast and crew that will be employed on the project."