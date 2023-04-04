Rod Stewart spotted at Bunnings in Balgowlah on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Photo / Twitter

It seems legendary musician Rod Stewart just can’t get enough of popular Aussie institution Bunnings Warehouse.

The British rocker, who just wrapped his tour in Australia, was spotted at the hardware store in Sydney’s Northern Beaches looking for a sausage sizzle fix, only to learn the famed snags are only available on weekends.

“Rod Stewart spotted at Bunnings in Balgowlah feeling somewhat disappointed to hear that they only do snags in bread on the w/e,” one Sydney Twitter user tweeted on Monday, alongside a photo of the 78-year-old posing with three staff members.

While Stewart didn’t come away with Bunnings’ famous snags, he did buy gaffer tape, according to the Twitter user.

Just last week, the Sailing singer was also photographed at a Bunnings store in Melbourne, where he was buying parts for his model railway.

When quizzed about the outing during an interview on 3AW, the train lover admitted he enjoys browsing through the warehouse.

Stewart also visited a bike store in Western Sydney. Photo / Woodpecker Model Railways (Facebook)

“I love Bunnings,” Stewart said on air, while confirming he bought two pieces of wood to attach to his railway.

“I found this particular angled wood that you can’t get in England so I’m trying to get it to England, but we haven’t found our way to do it yet.”

Last week, the avid train collector – he has been an enthusiast for 30 years – also made a pit stop at Woodpecker Model Railways, a train store at Pendle Hill in Western Sydney.

“I was working at the front and heard him singing in the back,” shop owner Marilyn told the Daily Telegraph. “I asked him how his collection was and whether he’d finished it. He said, ‘Oh, it’s never finished’, and bought some American model cars.”

Stewart kicked off his The Hits! Tour on March 11 in Perth and has since performed in Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Mt Cotton, Sydney and two winery shows in the Hunter Valley and Bowral.