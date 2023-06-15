Rod Stewart performs during his concert held at Spark Arena, Auckland on April 9, 2023. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he’s changing his tune.

He’s been a rock legend for over 60 years, but now the music icon says he wants to explore other music genres.

In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, Stewart, 78, replied to host Charlie Stayt’s statement that “rock stars are performing into incredible ages now”, announcing, “I am stopping.”

“I’m not retiring but I want to move on,” he declared.

“I had great success with The Great American Songbook … and I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction.”

The rock star went on to explain his decision ahead of his tour with Boy George, saying, “I just want to leave all the rock’n’roll stuff behind, for a while, maybe.

“Everything has to come to an end sooner or later.”

He added that he’s “in a good place” with the genre change and went on to reveal what his next move will be after the end of his 2023 tour.

“I’m really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools’ band,” Stewart said.

“It borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not Maggie May and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

Sir Rod Stewart getting a Glasgow Celtic tattoo in Auckland on April 10, 2023. Photo / @sirrodstewart

He’s set to kick off his UK tour with Boy George on June 24 in Plymouth before heading to Northampton, Durham, Bristol and Hull before special solo performances in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 7 and 8.

It comes after he recently marked 30 years of his album Unplugged ... and Seated on June 14. At the time, the album hit number two on the charts around the world and included hits like Have I Told You Lately That I Love You and The First Cut is the Deepest.

Stewart toured New Zealand in January this year, performing in Auckland and Dunedin and visiting popular tourist spots including the City of Sails’ Takapuna Beach and the Sky Tower.

He’s a father to eight children, sharing the youngest two, Alastair and Aiden, with his current wife Penny Lancaster.

His older children are from his past relationships with his first wife Alana, model Kelly Emberg, his second wife, Kiwi model Rachel Hunter, and his teenage girlfriend Susannah Boffey.