Rock bottom: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals video of Hits host Ben Boyce's bum on his phone

The Rock shared his special memories of growing up in Grey Lynn with his extended family.

Kiwi radio host Ben Boyce is one of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's biggest fans. And thanks to a new tattoo, he - and the internet - will never forget it.

The Rock is currently promoting his new Disney film Jungle Cruise alongside co-star actress Emily Blunt.

And Boyce's co-host Pryor organised a huge surprise for him, setting up a Zoom call with the Hollywood stars at Wellington's Roxy Theatre.

During their chat, the topic of Boyce's superfan tattoo came up.

"Dwayne, this is either going to make you very impressed or it's going to creep you out to the point where you're going to end this Zoom call," Pryor joked.

"Ben Boyce is a mega-fan, so much so that I made him get this on his left bottom cheek ... can you see that?"

But when they showed the actors a photo of Boyce's tattoo, they reacted in surprise - they'd seen it before.

"We saw that!" Blunt exclaimed before The Rock brought up the video clip of the tattoo on his phone and showed the radio hosts.

"I didn't post it, but I sent it to you," he said to his co-star.

"They have texted your tattoo to each other," Pryor said in disbelief before Boyce showed them the real thing over Zoom.

"My wife Amanda's like, you don't even have a love heart with my name on it but you have Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson'. I've literally reached rock bottom," Boyce joked.

"I've been holding on to this video for I think a month and a half, two months, and I haven't posted it," Johnson revealed.

"And now I'm glad I didn't post it, now we've had the chance to meet. Now when I do post it I can give proper context, I've actually met the man who did it. Thank you for doing that brother, I really appreciate it."

During the interview, Johnson also reminisced on his Kiwi upbringing, revealing he went to School at Richmond Road and lived in Grey Lynn.

"I have a lot of family in New Zealand. I went to school in New Zealand, I went to Richmond Road and I lived in Grey Lynn and New Zealand will always be a special place to me.

"I'm an only child but in New Zealand was when we lived together with my grandparents, my Samoan side of the family ... brothers and sisters and aunties and uncles and everybody. It was the first time I experienced multi-generational living, in that family," he shared.

Disney's Jungle Cruise is in cinemas from July 29.