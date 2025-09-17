But as it proliferated once more today, many other people spoke up with one sentiment: Wait, that’s not Zach Galifianakis?

Seems many of those who’ve used or seen the gif over the years assumed it showed the bearded comedian and Hangover star.

Robert Redford, dead at 89, leaves behind a cultural imprint that stretched from the silver screen to our computer screens. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/gED1ubJ4Ti — Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) September 16, 2025

“A surprising amount of people finding out today that this wasn’t Zach Galifianakis,” one person tweeted along with the gif.

Another declared the day of Redford’s passing “will now be remembered as the day thousands of people realised this gif is Robert Redford and not Zach Galifianakis”.

“It took Robert Redford dying for me to realise that the man in this gif is not, in fact, Zach Galifianakis,” read another popular tweet.

RIP Robert Redford. Was today years old when I discovered that he is the nodding bearded meme guy. Never realised! 🧔🤯 pic.twitter.com/lTqkM2BgpI — Chris Wahl (@chriswahl73) September 16, 2025

“Just found out this isn’t Zach Galifianakis and for the worst reason,” shared another.

This isn’t the first time the gif has made headlines: Back in 2019, the very same realisation swept the internet and made it onto sites like People and Business Insider (but it seems that memories are short on social media).

Oscar-winner Redford died in his sleep in the city of Provo, Utah, south of Salt Lake City, his management agency Rogers & Cowan PMK confirmed overnight.

He was in “the place he loved surrounded by those he loved”, said the firm’s chief executive Cindi Berger in a statement, according to the New York Times.

This is how I find out this meme is Robert Redford?! pic.twitter.com/Fa3tADCpXh — Ash | PB (@AshAshPB) September 16, 2025

In addition to his acting and directing, Redford helped found the Sundance Festival, helping it become the powerhouse it is today for independent film. He was also a committed campaigner for environmental causes.

Some of Redford’s most famous films included 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President’s Men (1976), Out of Africa (1985) and Indecent Proposal (1993).

Redford, who retired from acting in 2018, is survived by his wife Sibylle Szaggars Redford, who he married in 2009, and his children Shauna, James and Amy.

