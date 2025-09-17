Advertisement
Robert Redford’s death leads internet to shocking realisation - again

Many on social media mistakenly thought a popular gif of Redford was Zach Galifianakis.

Hollywood legend Robert Redford died overnight at the age of 89 – and suddenly, a whole lot of people on the internet discovered that he’s not Zach Galifianakis.

As word spread of the film veteran’s passing, some paying tribute on social media illustrated their messages with a gif of the

