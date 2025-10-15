Advertisement
Robert Irwin performs emotional tribute to his mother on Dancing With The Stars

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Robert Irwin dedicated his most recent performance to his mother. Photo / Eric McCandless, Disney via Getty Images

Robert Irwin has performed an emotional tribute to his mother in his latest Dancing With The Stars US routine.

Robert and his dance partner, Witney Carson, dedicated their performance to his mother Terri for the show’s “Dedication Night”, according to the Daily Mail.

The dance, tracked to Phil Collins You’ll , got the pair some of their highest scores, three 9s and one 8.

