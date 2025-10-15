“As I got older, [I] started to realise just how hard it would have been for her to be there for us, and all the while continue dad’s legacy that her and dad built together.”

Towards the end of the routine, Terri replaced Carson as Robert’s dance partner, stunning the audience with her surprise appearance.

Robert shared a hug with sister Bindi, who won Dancing With The Stars in 2015. Photo / Eric McCandless, Disney via Getty Images

E News reports Terri went on to explain how the rehearsal process had shed light on the ways the family had supported one another through their grief.

“After we lost Steve, it was difficult to smile again. For quite a while. So for him to say, ‘You lifted me up,’ honestly, it was the opposite. Because of them, I could get up every morning.”

The 61-year-old fought more tears as she said she was “blessed” to be his mum.

“This dance is for my mum, and for all the mums who don’t get the recognition they deserve”, Robert continued, “if you can, go call your mum and tell her that you love her”.

The judges of the dance competition show were impressed with the Irwins’ display of familial love, the Daily Mail reports, several expressing how moved they were by the performance.

Derek Hough was particularly affected, having been Bindi’s partner when she won DWTS in 2015.

“The love I have for your family. Thank you. I just have so much love for you guys. Man, I’m so proud of you. I really am. You’ve become such an amazing man and the world needs the Irwin family.”