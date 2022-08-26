Robbie Williams signs on for 'no-holds-barred' Netflix documentary

Robbie Williams will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary series. Photo / Getty Images

The former Take That singer - who has four children with wife Ayda Field - has given film-makers "exclusive access" for the project, which promises a "no-holds-barred" look at his lengthy career, as well as scrutiny of his well-publicised issues with addiction and his troubled relationship with fame.

A synopsis for the programme stated: "The multi-part series which will launch in 2023 will be an unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.

"It will cover Robbie navigating media scrutiny throughout his career, adulation and addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact they have had on his mental health.

"Featuring 25 years' worth of intimate, never-before-seen archive, and exclusive access to Robbie; this definitive series is a no-holds-barred look at the entertainer and will reveal a more nuanced and multifaceted character."

Asif Kapadia, who won an Oscar for his work on Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, will serve as executive producer while Joe Pearlman, who made Bros: After the Screaming Stops, will direct.

The project is the first from RSA Unscripted, the new label from Ridley Scott Creative Group's RSA Films.

Robbie recently admitted he has lost his desire to have sex with strangers since finding love with Ayda, who he married in 2010 after four years together.

He said about his love for her and their four kids: "It's amazing for somebody built like me – to put it in vulgar terms – a sh*****. She gives me everything I want.

"I don't mean sex-wise. My thing in the '90s was sex with strangers, I didn't know whether I'd be able to give that up ... I was saying to her (Ayda) last night, it's really special that we're around a lot of really good-looking people, all the way through the summer – and I feel no longing to be up to the nefarious stuff.

"She's really empathetic, really kind, incredibly smart and very, very

funny – and I trust her.

"The thing with sex with other people is very much like cocaine. I'm not looking for cocaine anymore and therefore I don't find it."