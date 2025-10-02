Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Robbie Williams says he has been living with ‘inside Tourette’s’

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Robbie Williams performing on stage in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Robbie Williams has revealed he’s been secretly living with what he described as “inside Tourette’s” and frequently battles “intrusive thoughts”.

The pop star shared the news of his secret battle on the Welch comedian Paul Welsh and Dr Mine Conkbayir’s podcast I’m ADHD! No You’re Not.

“I’ve just realised that

