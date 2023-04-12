Robbie Williams has spoken out about his ongoing struggle with his weight. Photo / Supplied

Robbie Williams has shocked fans by revealing his heavily trimmed down physique while on holiday in Argentina for Easter.

According to The Sun, the 49-year-old British singer, who has spoken out about struggling with his weight and body image, posed for a picture which his wife shared to Instagram.

Ayda Williams, who shares children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau with the Rock DJ popstar, posted the image of Williams alongside the caption: “He’s got Robbie Williams’ eyes #zaddy #stillgotit #nofilterneeded #crush AWxx @robbiewilliams.”

Robbie Williams' wife has posted a picture of her slimmed down husband to Instagram. Photo / Instagram

While some fans have commented that the singer is “too skinny”, many have come to his defence, some telling others to leave him alone and some noting what he looks like doesn’t matter, as “long as he’s healthy”.

The father of four shared that his weight loss came about as he awaited the release of his new music. But he’s previously told The Sun his journey to a healthier body has been fraught with difficulty.

“I have lost weight but it is a constant fight. Inside me there’s a giant person.

“My whole being and my whole body wants me to go in the opposite direction and be morbidly obese.

“At the moment I am just eating less. It is a constant slog and it is not a natural way of being.

“For me, what is normal is being twice this size.

“Thank God for vanity, and thank God for my job, because if I didn’t do what I do for a living I dread to think what I would look like and what I would become.”

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field Williams have four children together. Photo / Getty Images

Williams has documented his battle with his weight and addictions to sugar, drugs and alcohol, citing an addictive personality which he says he’ll always have to contend with.

And while he’s been sober for over two decades, his weight is something he says he’ll likely be up and down with for the rest of his life.

“For me, it is overweight and full of shame, and then you do something extreme to get to the weight you’re happy with.

“But then you’re not getting calories in your body to sustain what it has to do and then you get fatigued.

“I have an addictive nature that finds a loophole in sugar. I have never been able to maintain a perfect adherence to an abstinence from sugar and refined flour and all that stuff.

“There is no balance — moderation doesn’t exist. I do not have the ability to make that happen. It is either fat or thin.”



