The best scenes by far in Relay are the three-way cat-and-mouse games set in motion by Jon’s directives, with fake-outs at Pittsburgh International Airport serving as a delicious early highlight. The villains are a black ops team of outsourced HR department hoodlums led by Dawson (Sam Worthington), who’s as sharp in his way as Jon is and who’s cheered by having a worthy enemy for once. As a director, Mackenzie is heir to Howard Hawks, Sydney Pollack and other masters of no-frills filmmaking, and Relay” is, for much of its running time, a fascinating action film about process. Jon is the only character on screen who has the whole picture in his head, and we follow his feints and settings of bear traps with the awe reserved for true professionals, the ones who don’t have to talk to get things done.

At the mid-movie mark, the characters start deepening, and Ahmed makes Jon’s gradual reemergence into the light a moving thing indeed. It would be easy for Relay to start getting soggy around now, but it stays true to the idea of two scared people working up the nerve to talk to each other in actual audio and maybe even in person. There’s a tenderness at this movie’s core that’s never overplayed. It’s just there.

The script by first-timer Justin Piasecki isn’t brilliant, but it doesn’t need to be; it just has to provide a scaffold for Mackenzie’s to-the-point storytelling. An example is a mid-movie scene in Times Square, where Jon and Sarah have to improvise a document drop while Dawson’s goons scramble to ID their opponent. A lesser filmmaker might make hash of the various bits of business unfolding amid the bustling crowd of locals and tourists, but Mackenzie, with the aid of cinematographer Giles Nuttgens and editor Matt Mayer, keeps it clear and bold as a New York Post headline.

That said, hints of B-movie cheapness lurk in Tony Doogan’s synth-based score, and even Mackenzie can’t save Relay from a formulaic twist that squanders the emotions that have been carefully built up and that leads the final act into a rote shoot-out-and-chase action finale. All the stuff before that – the way Jon outthinks everyone else in the movie, the way Ahmed plays the role so close to his chest – is much more interesting.

Relay is the rare film that maintains suspense so expertly you’re sad to see it resolved. All movies come to an end, of course. Too bad this one throws in the towel.