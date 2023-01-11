Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley has undergone surgery after a cancer diagnosis. Photo / @michaelflatleyofficial

Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

A statement shared to the Riverdance star’s social media reveals the 64-year-old has undergone surgery and is currently being cared for in hospital, reports the Daily Mail.

A post on his Instagram page reads: “Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord.”

While his exact diagnosis remains a mystery, fans rushed to share their support for the American-Irish dance star, with one commenting that they were “sending prayers”.

“So sorry to be reading this news,” another wrote. “Michael you’re a fighter, you can beat this. Sending lots of love and prayers to you and your family.”

Another fan wrote: “Keep fighting Michael my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family xx Keep your feet moving X.”

Another fan, who had fought cancer themselves, wrote: “As a cancer survivor, all I can say is trust in your medical team and keep positive. There are so many new medications available now, thanks to all the research.”

“So sorry to hear the news, I’m a huge fan and I hope you recover,” another shared, with another adding: “You have fought so many hard battles in your life and you will fight this too. You are in all our thoughts and prayers. Sending love to you and your family at this difficult time. Be strong Michael.”