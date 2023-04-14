Lili Reinhart is reportedly dating someone who went viral for mocking her Riverdale co-star and ex, Cole Sprouse. Photo / AP

Actor Lili Reinhart has been spotted kissing actor and Tiktoker Jack Martin and the internet is going crazy because of the weird connection her new beau shares with her ex.

Martin’s previously gone viral for making fun of Reinhart’s famous ex, Cole Sprouse.

Reinhart and Sprouse dated from 2017 to 2020 and continued to work together on the hit teen show Riverdale.

lili dating the guy who was mocking cole and his podcast literally 3 weeks ago is peak feminism idc pic.twitter.com/dWyId1nhlv — blair (@lovemesometopaz) April 11, 2023

Sprouse, 30, went viral last month for his interview on Alex Cooper’s popular podcast Call Her Daddy.

He spent the interview smoking inside while wearing a half-unbuttoned white shirt and dishing the dirt on his high-profile split from Reinhart, 26.

In the interview, Sprouse shared that he’d been “emotionally” cheated on in almost every relationship he has ever been in.

When discussing his previous relationship with Reinhart he said: “We both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

He also revealed that working with his ex after their split wasn’t easy.

“The work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all of the way we felt about each other, and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to overcome that,” he explained.

Martin came across that interview like the rest of the internet and promptly did a spoof of it.

In his send-up version of the candid chat, he took long drags of his cigarette and gave the camera lingering smouldering looks.

Martin, 24, posing as Sprouse said he tried not to judge his parents for not reading the New Yorker and was actively mocking Sprouse’s signature art boy image.

Martin often makes funny videos on TikTok and has amassed over 800,000 followers. He has also had a lead role on the television show La Brea.

Once Reinhart was spotted kissing Martin at the airport, fans online were quick to call Reinhart’s love life update a “power move” and “peak feminism”.

Reinhart has never commented on her split from Sprouse.

“I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a break-up. That’s incredibly private,” she previously tweeted.

Sprouse is now dating model Ari Fournier.