Riverdale star KJ Apa expecting first child with French girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa and Clara Berry are expecting their first child together. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand actor KJ Apa is going to be a dad.

Apa plays Archie in the hit show Riverdale and is dating French model Clara Berry. His stunning girlfriend has shared a photo of her baby bump on social media.

"She's pregnant btw," Apa commented on her Instagram post.

His Riverdale castmate Vanessa Morgan congratulated the couple on the news, saying the child will be a "bestie" to her own child River.

The happy couple is yet to reveal the due date.

The couple first went public with their relationship in February, and Apa posted intimate photos of Berry last October displaying his affection for the model.

"There's nowhere else," Apa wrote in the post's caption.

The actor made his relationship with Berry Instagram official last year by posting a photo of them kissing, with the cryptic caption "coupe de foudre", which according to Seventeen translates roughly to "love at first sight".

Eagle-eyed Riverdale fans first speculated about the couple's romance after spotting they were liking each other's Instagram photos. Apa let slip he was in love during an interview with Wired.

During the interview posted to Wire's YouTube channel, he answered the web's most Google-searched questions about him.

He revealed that he is "very much in love" right now.

The 23-year-old actor has played Archie Andrews on the sci-fi teen show Riverdale since 2017. Prior to making it big in Hollywood, he kickstarted his on-screen career playing Kane Jenkins on Shortland Street from 2014-2015.

Apa graced the May 2021 cover of Men's Health Australia, and reminisced about growing up in Auckland.

"Growing up in New Zealand was the best, man," he said. "It really brings up a lot of emotion."

He also discussed his Samoan roots and how, despite being known as a Kiwi actor, he always thought of himself as Samoan.

"Growing up I saw myself as Samoan. That was it. Period. Because the majority of my family were Samoan. People were speaking Samoan around me all the time. But since I left I really miss that side of me. It almost seems foreign to me now because I haven't been surrounded by the culture anymore. I miss it so much and I worry that I'll lose that part of me if I don't get back in touch with it soon."