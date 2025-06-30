Rita Ora broke from tradition by proposing to her husband Taika Waititi.
The 34-year-old singer has revealed how she went against convention by getting down on one knee to propose to the Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker as the pair holidayed in Palm Springs during the summer of 2022.
Ora,who married the Kiwi director in the same year, told Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast “I just did the whole thing, We were in a hotel room in Palm Springs, like a really nice, fancy one. Filled it up with balloons and cake, which is my favourite thing in the world.
Ora also shared “I got the bands made, I didn’t want anything too flashy.”
Waititi didn’t quite react how she expected, with Ora sharing “He walks into the room and he’s like, ‘What the hell is it? Valentine’s Day?’
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London earlier this month, she said: “Music is what keeps me alive, to be honest. I wake up listening to music; it runs in my blood. I think we all secretly need music in so many different ways”.