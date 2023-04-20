The couple went public with their romance in 2021. Photo / AP

Following news Rita Ora named her upcoming album after her husband, Taika Waititi, she has opened up about a secret fight they had.

Waititi - a beloved Kiwi director - worked with his wife on her latest music video for her single, Praising You, which is a modern update of Fatboy Slim’s 1999 single, Praise You.

Speaking to Heart FM this week, the 32-year-old singer spilled the beans on what it was like to work with Waititi despite being warned not to.

“Everyone said ‘don’t do it, don’t work with the ones you love, it never works out’, and I thought why not?” she confessed, adding that she very much respects her husband and admires his “creative contribution” but there was one moment during the filming that resulted in a tiff between the pair.

“The only thing we had a tiff about was about me being late on set because my makeup wasn’t going right, he was like ‘Hurry up, we’re losing light, we’re losing light’! I was like ‘I’m sorry!’”

Despite this, Ora went on to gush over how “cool” it was to work with her partner whom she married in an intimate ceremony in London last year.

“I really love Taika’s brain. You know what I mean? That’s what I really fell in love with. He teaches me things every day.”

The music video is a “mini-movie” and includes a cameo by Fatboy Slim himself - aka Norman Cook.

It begins with Ora giving herself a pep talk in the mirror telling herself, “You want fame? Fame costs. Right here is where you start paying in sweat. I’m a professional, this is what I was born to do.”

The mini-movie then cuts to a scene of the singer giving her fellow dancers words of encouragement before they perform a routine in front of Cook.

Fatboy Slim makes an appearance in Rita Ora's new music video. Photo / Instagram

Initially, the iconic DJ looks deeply unimpressed but he eventually begins to enjoy their performance.

Ora revealed the name of her upcoming album yesterday and it appeared to be a touching ode to her husband.

Taking to Instagram the star posed in a light green blazer and matching mini skirt with her hair neatly pulled off her face as she likened the album to a “diary” suggesting it will be her most personal album yet.

Writing, “My third album ‘You & I’ will be out July 14th and is available to pre-order now,” adding, “This album really means a lot to me. It’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today.”

She signed off the post by saying, “Enjoy my love story to you.”

The Daily Mail has reported the album is named after her husband and New Zealand director, Waititi.