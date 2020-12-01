Rita Ora cancels Jonathan Ross show appearance after breaking lockdown rules

The singer was slammed after sharing photos of her 30th birthday party. Photo / Supplied

Rita Ora has cancelled an appearance on the Jonathan Ross show after she was caught breaking UK lockdown rules to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Angry responses on social media sparked an apology from the star, who said she was "deeply sorry", reports the Mirror.

It's believed Ora will still appear on the talk show before Christmas, reports MailOnline, who have reached out to her representatives for comment.

It comes hours after UK broadcaster Piers Morgan slammed the "selfish" star on Good Morning Britain.

He asked what her mother Vera, a frontline worker, would have thought of her mother's behaviour.

"This is the same Rita Ora, and then she invites 30 of her mates for a lockdown breaking 30th birthday party.

"How does that stop the spread, Rita? What does your mum think of this, after all you said about the NHS?" he asked.

"You put those pictures out of yourself, you didn't put up the pictures of your friends leaving out the back.

"It's exhausting, these people, they are so selfish," he said.

Ora has paid a $20,000 fine and apologised for breaking the rules.

MET Police told Mirror Online that police were called after reports of a breach of Covid regulations.

"Officers attended and carried out enquiries at the scene but found no indication of any offence being committed at the time.

"Officers continue to assess the allegations and are liaising with the local authority regarding a potential breach of regulations at the premises. Enquiries continue."

Ora had invited 30 of her closest friends to Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, West London.

She made a public statement online after being found out.

"Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday," she wrote.

"It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK ...

"I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk.

"This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.

"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."