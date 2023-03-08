Eagle-eyed fans spotted a touching tribute made by his granddaughter relating to his 1968 Comeback Special. Photo / Getty Images

Elvis Presley is the name on the tip of everyone’s tongue lately with Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the star up for Best Picture at the Oscars, but eagle-eyed fans have found another reason to talk about the star.

Riley Keough, daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis is making her mark in Amazon Prime’s new mini-series, Daisy Jones & The Six, and fans couldn’t help but notice her touching tribute to her grandfather.

Taking to Twitter, one fan pointed out that the guitar strap Keough’s character Daisy Jones uses in the series has a striking similarity to one Elvis used in his 1968 Comeback Special.

In the Amazon show – which was adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel and will see multiple episodes released every Friday until March 24 - Keough can be seen performing a song called, Two Against Three with a guitar that is accessorised with a patterned red strap.

Eagle-eyed fans have drawn comparisons between Riley Keough's guitar strap and one worn by the King of Rock and Roll. Photos / Getty Images, Amazon Prime

People Magazine reported that it’s not yet known if the strap is the same one Elvis used, a replica or coincidentally a similar prop, but either way, it has fans talking.

“The little easter egg of Elvis Presley’s guitar strap being used by Daisy Jones, aka Riley Keough, aka his granddaughter, that has really sent me over the edge with the attention to detail in Daisy Jones and the Six,” one Tweet read.

Another person said, “I would love to know if it is a replica or the same,” while a third tweeted, “what a sweet touch, she looks like her grandpa too.”

the little easter egg of elvis presley's guitar strap being used by daisy jones, aka riley keough, aka his granddaughter, that has really sent me over the edge with the attention to detail in daisy jones and the six pic.twitter.com/maby4vACWu — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 5, 2023

Denise Wingate – a costume designer for the show – spoke to the US magazine and while she did not confirm the origins of the guitar strap, she said there were multiple homages to Elvis throughout the series – some of which come from a designer who worked directly with Elvis.

“She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show,” Wingate said of Love Melody – a rock and roll designer.

“One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history.”

It comes after Keough spoke to Buzzfeed where she revealed the guitar her character uses in the series is actually from her own collection.

“It was my personal guitar, and I wanted to use it in the show,” she told the media outlet.