Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance at halftime is already the talk of Twitter and people are celebrating the singer’s surprisingly conservative performance and baby news.
The Barbadian singer’s highly-anticipated performance marked the break in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles - and it has now halted the internet, with plenty of reaction.
Rihanna took the stage in an all-red jumpsuit with a baggy red jacket and she didn’t even bother with a big outfit change.
Instead of stripping down Rihanna was cozying up.
The billionaire gave the people what they wanted and played all the classics from Umbrella to Only Girl in the World - and she stayed in her jumpsuit throughout her medley.
YouTuber Jake Paul took to Twitter and declared that the singer had “slayed”, praising her for staying fully clothed.
Conservative commentator Candice Owens declared: “Rihanna is the first female Super Bowl performer in recent memory that has managed to keep her clothes on.”
Thankfully, it wasn’t just about what Rihanna did or didn’t wear. Tennis legend Naomi Oska declared that Rihanna’s performance didn’t “disappoint.”
Meanwhile, some people were disappointed that Rihanna didn’t share the limelight by bringing out any special guest stars, with AFL star Dane Swan even tweeting that the move was “selfish”.
Plenty of people were also surprised that Jay Z didn’t join the singer on stage.
They’ve famously teamed up on some of Rihanna’s biggest hits and he was even at the Super Bowl, however the New York hip hop star didn’t grace the stage.
It wasn’t just about the lack of special guests though. Twitter also went mad because people think Rihanna might be pregnant with baby number two.
A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter after the show that the iconic singer was pregnant with her second child.
Clearly Rihanna’s performance has ignited plenty of conversation.