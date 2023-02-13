Rihanna rocks super bowl half time with all of her big hits. Video / ESPN

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance at halftime is already the talk of Twitter and people are celebrating the singer’s surprisingly conservative performance and baby news.

The Barbadian singer’s highly-anticipated performance marked the break in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles - and it has now halted the internet, with plenty of reaction.

Rihanna took the stage in an all-red jumpsuit with a baggy red jacket and she didn’t even bother with a big outfit change.

Instead of stripping down Rihanna was cozying up.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl 57. Photo / AP

The billionaire gave the people what they wanted and played all the classics from Umbrella to Only Girl in the World - and she stayed in her jumpsuit throughout her medley.

YouTuber Jake Paul took to Twitter and declared that the singer had “slayed”, praising her for staying fully clothed.

Conservative commentator Candice Owens declared: “Rihanna is the first female Super Bowl performer in recent memory that has managed to keep her clothes on.”

Thankfully, it wasn’t just about what Rihanna did or didn’t wear. Tennis legend Naomi Oska declared that Rihanna’s performance didn’t “disappoint.”

So refreshing to see an incredibly talented female perform with class and not feel the need to wear minimal clothes!..And it was Super Dope!!!!🔥🎶💯Great halftime show!!! @NFL @AppleMusic @rihanna @SuperBowl — Landau Eugene Murphy (@landaueugenejr) February 13, 2023

I don’t want to jinx it but—- Rihanna is the first female Super Bowl performer in recent memory that has managed to keep her clothes on.



Nudity doesn’t shock me anymore.



Self-respect does. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 13, 2023

rihanna 👑❤️ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 13, 2023

Rih got so many killer tracks!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾♦️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2023

Rihanna just did what most halftime performers, male or female can’t do…slayed and stayed fully clothed. Legend. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 13, 2023

Hits after hits, Rihanna bowl really didn’t disappoint 😭❤️ — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, some people were disappointed that Rihanna didn’t share the limelight by bringing out any special guest stars, with AFL star Dane Swan even tweeting that the move was “selfish”.

Plenty of people were also surprised that Jay Z didn’t join the singer on stage.

They’ve famously teamed up on some of Rihanna’s biggest hits and he was even at the Super Bowl, however the New York hip hop star didn’t grace the stage.

i hope rihanna brings on tom holland as a guest performer so they can recreate this pic.twitter.com/1cEjrHXAmR — chana 💐 CARA DAY!!! (@oatmiIkrry) February 13, 2023

Extremely selfish of Rihanna not to bring a guest out — Dane Swan (@swandane) February 13, 2023

me wondering why rihanna didn’t have a special guest and realized afterwards that her special guest was her BABY pic.twitter.com/ynDf2My2BC — jojo (@goIdnangeI) February 13, 2023

Not the special guest being Fenty beauty LMFAOOO Miss Robyn!!!!! #RihannaSuperBowl #Rihanna #FentyBowl pic.twitter.com/MCG8I8JXhh — alexis got a kissy from harry x2 (@aaagoldenline) February 13, 2023

It wasn’t just about the lack of special guests though. Twitter also went mad because people think Rihanna might be pregnant with baby number two.

A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter after the show that the iconic singer was pregnant with her second child.

Clearly Rihanna’s performance has ignited plenty of conversation.

Not @rihanna announcing her 2nd pregnancy at halftime😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽what a fucking queen #SuperBowl — Baby B🐘 (@ele_obsessed) February 13, 2023

My husband just turned to me and said, ‘#Rhianna can’t be pregnant already. She just had a baby.’



We have two girls 11 months apart.



😂😂😂 — Laketra Chick (@Lioness_389) February 13, 2023