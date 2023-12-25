Richard Franklin, UNIT’s Captain Mike Yates (R) during Jon Pertwee’s tenure on Doctor Who.

Richard Franklin has died “peacefully” in his sleep on Christmas Day.

The 87-year-old actor, who was most well known for his appearances in Doctor Who as Captain Mike Yates during Jon Pertwee’s stint as The Time Lord and businessman Denis Rigg in Emmerdale, died peacefully in his sleep, Deadline has reported.

Franklin’s death was confirmed on social media by Liam Rudden this morning on behalf of the late actor’s family.

“It is with great sadness, that the family of Richard Franklin have asked me to share news of his passing, early this morning,” he wrote in the post.

“Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared here when announced. Sleep well Richard. #RIP - Líam Rudden.”

Statement from Richard’s family:

“Richard sadly died in his sleep after fighting long term illness. We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling.’

Rudden - who had been given his first professional acting job by the stage and screen star and ran his social media accounts, then took to his own X (formerly Twitter) account with a personal tribute writing, “Devastated. Farewell to a mentor and friend. #RIPRichardFranklin #DoctorWho.”

He added, “One thing I loved about managing Richard’s social media was reading him your messages. He was always surprised and humbled by the love shown to him and it was very much reciprocated. That love is so evident right now and I’m sure will be of great comfort to his family.”

Franklin starred in Doctor Who between 1971 and 1974 with his love for the show continuing long after his last scene. In the years after, he continued to write books based on the much-loved series.

Elsewhere, the actor starred in Crossroads and Emmerdale Farm, but many became fans of his for a number of his London West End on-stage performances including his 1967 role of Corin in As You Like It at the Vaudeville Theatre.

In 1978 he landed the lead role in Same Time, Next Year from Michael Crawford and one of his most recent roles was Arthur Kipps in The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre.

In addition to his acting career, Franklin worked at the BBC doing voice work for the network’s radio dramas and followed his love for politics by writing Forest Wisdom: Radical Reform of Democracy and the Welfare State.