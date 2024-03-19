The Loch Ness Monster "spotted emerging from the water" in footage found by Rhys Darby. Photo / Getty Images, YouTube

Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby believes he has finally figured out the mystery behind the Loch Ness Monster.

The Jumanji star got hold of a video that appears to show the mythical creature in extreme detail.

Darby believes they are shots of the monster swimming through the water and could help solve the mystery of the Scottish fable, reports The Sun.

The Kiwi star, along with his pals Leon Kirkbeck and Dan Schrieber, revealed on their podcast The Cryptid Factor: “Over the years, many Nessie sightings have been blamed on floating logs from woods on the shore of Loch Ness.

“But this video allows us to see how the monster moves, which is a game-changer. As soon as we saw the finished footage we knew we had to take it to the world.”

Rhys Darby claims to have footage of the Loch Ness Monster. Photo / Getty Images

Darby achieved New Zealand stardom after appearing in Flight of the Conchords with Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, and reached world fame after featuring in Yes Man with Jim Carrey. He has since appeared in flicks such as What We Do In The Shadows, The Boat That Rocked and Next Goal Wins.

But on top of his passion for the screen, the famed New Zealander confesses he is fascinated by myths such as Nessie and Bigfoot.

Darby’s podcast looks into strange cases, sightings and findings related to these long-talked-about creatures.

However, for the first time, he and his podcast team may be on to something after they were approached by Chie Kelly with never-seen-before pictures.

Last year, Kelly made news after she revealed photographs that seemingly showed a large eel-like monster in the water.

While they were thrilling to capture, she had only 15 of the pictures and believed she had deleted the rest. However, in the podcast’s episode, she reveals she had kept all 71 pictures without realising.

Darby’s co-host Kirkbeck makes documentaries and was given all the pictures to analyse.

He spliced all the photos to make a new clip that has been released on the podcast’s YouTube channel and is being praised as an incredible discovery.

Darby revealed: “This is massive. It’s something so bold and legit. We are fully in the game now.

“When it comes to Nessie, everyone wants to believe and it’s gone on for many, many years. This is huge and it’s going out there for the world to see.”

The video, which is three minutes long, shows something moving around in the lake, causing ripples and waves in the water.

A strange domed object can also be spotted in the footage, but no one knows what it is.

Steve Feltham, a dedicated Loch Ness Monster hunter who has spent 32 years looking for Nessie, is astounded by the new footage.

He said: “We have got more information about this one sighting than any other possibly in the history of this mystery, I would say.

“I would quite happily say that the whole bunch of photographs are the most impressive photographs of something unidentified on the surface of Loch Ness that I’ve ever seen.”

“Because there’s so many photographs, there is so much more data. So much more to get your teeth into to say ‘what is this’?”

When Kelly’s pictures were firstreleased, internet trolls suggested it could be a bin bag floating on the water, or even scuba divers in the lake.

A clip of what could be the Loch Ness Monster from the new video released by Rhys Darby's podcast. Photo / YouTube (Chie Kelly)

However, the new clip shows so much more detail that it makes these claims harder to explain.

Feltham added: “The explanations don’t stand up to the evidence now.”

Kelly is thrilled with the final result, saying: “The footage put together by Leon of these still images from my camera, is what we saw.

“Watching it brings back the memory of the day we witnessed this strange phenomenon.”

Darby concludes: “It certainly keeps the legend alive. We’ve had a blast analysing it.”