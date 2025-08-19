In an August 16 statement, the SBCSD confirmed she has refused to engage in further discussions with authorities.
“During those interviews, Rebecca was confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement and declined to continue with the interview.”
Appearing with a black eye in interviews, Haro is unable to recall the attack or describe her attackers.
She told KTLA the last thing she remembers is a stranger approaching her and saying “hola”.
Though several advocacy groups initially committed resources to the search, the community is withdrawing support following the statement.
Uvalde Foundation for Kids initially pledged a US$5000 ($8482) reward for Emmanuel’s return.
The foundation’s founder, Daniel Chapin, has since called off the search, telling Fox News that he could not use the resources “in good conscience”.
He said Haro’s lack of co-operation made the inconsistencies particularly concerning.
“Tell me, what parent would do that who has a missing child? Something is not right in this whole picture.”
The Orange County Register reports Jake Haro, Emmanuel’s father, has court records for a child cruelty conviction.
The charges related to injuries to his daughter from a previous relationship.
She was 10 weeks old at the time of the 2018 offending.
The SBCSD said it was not ruling out foul play as the investigation continues.