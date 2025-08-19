NZ Herald Morning News Update | Secondary school teachers strike, Trump rules out sending US troops to Ukraine.

Reward withdrawn as mother’s story of missing baby questioned by police

A California woman’s story has been described as “inconsistent” after she claimed her infant son was abducted outside a local shop.

According to Fox News, Rebecca Haro is not cooperating with investigators, having refused to continue speaking with them about the alleged kidnapping.

Haro claimed to have been attacked outside a San Bernardino sports shop on August 14.

She told authorities the assailants took her seven-month-old son Emmanuel during the attack.

But the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department said Haro is not being co-operative with their efforts to locate her son.