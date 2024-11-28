Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Review: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra showcases 'The Planets'

By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Gemma New conducts the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra during a performance of "The Planets" by Holst at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Gemma New conducts the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra during a performance of "The Planets" by Holst at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Review by William DartLearn more

What: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Where: Auckland Town Hall

When: Saturday

Reviewer: William Dart

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra signed off its current season with The Planets, holding nothing back in terms of the spectacular.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Asteroid 4179: Toutatis by Kaija Saariaho was the evening’s four-minute concession to the contemporary. Conductor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment