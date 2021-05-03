Review: Comedy Festival kicks off with Gala, Preview Show

Justine Smith was stellar in her debut as Comedy Gala host. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

After a year away due to lockdown, the New Zealand International Comedy Festival is under way once again. It's been a long year without an annual dose of comedy gold, and Auckland and Wellington audiences can now look forward to a packed three weeks of the best stand-up, improv and sketch Kiwi comedians have to offer.

And throughout the festival's first two events – the flashy, made-for-TV Best Foods Comedy Gala and the Basement Comedy Preview – one thing has become clear: this year is all about Kiwis. While they are somewhat ironically keeping "International" in the name, the Comedy Festival in 2021 is almost entirely local acts, and the opening weekend showed there is a lot of comedy within our borders.

Eli Matthewson. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Most of that top talent was on show at the Gala: a marathon three-hour event featuring about two dozen comedians, it can be as much of a slog as it is a joy, but Justine Smith in her debut as Gala host effortlessly kept the mood light and the energy buzzing at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

Preview shows like this are only as strong as the line-up. It's not an easy task trying to sell your comedic style in five minutes, and many go for the easy topics - one's that exist in the public consciousness that most people can relate to - rather than taking a risk.

It works for some comedians - Nick Rado's frenzied delivery made a familiar concept - "my wife spends too much money" - feel fresh. But for every solid set like that, there's someone with easy gags about weight or Jacinda and Judith that doesn't sell them at their best. Panel show regulars like Urzila Carlson and Ben Hurley have the name recognition and natural stage presence that they can make most gags work, but it was the comedians with the sharper perspectives who really stood out.

Two Hearts performing Tummy Rosé. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Anyone who saw Eli Matthewson's rating-pushing about his long-distance relationship, or Chris Parker's primary school book fair recollection, would be left in no doubt about what their shows are about, and got to experience just a snippet on their comedic genius.



While the Billy T Award nominees – essentially the official rising stars of the comedy scene – aren't allowed to take part in the Gala, there was still room for some relative newcomers. Liv McKenzie had one of the strongest sets of the night that will put The Grinch in a different perspective, while her fellow Best Newcomer recipient Ruby Esther was charming at both shows with her ukulele-aided set.

She was one of several musical acts as remarkable for their vocals as they are for their wit, with Two Hearts' Tummy Rosé a Gala highlight, while Taskmaster's Paul Williams may be the best comedic lyricist in the country.

But, for any comedian keen to perform at next year's Gala, they should look no further than Guy Montgomery as the best example of how to get it right. He was the second act but the night peaked with him and his tight set on the 6pm news and idolising sports stars. His short but strong set was easily the highlight of the night and showed how flawless delivery and a solid point of view can make you stand out among such a packed line-up.

Guy Montgomery was a standout of the Gala. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

The shows were the perfect start to what is bound to be a busy festival. Having an almost entirely Kiwi line-up is a huge opportunity for the industry, and based on the opening performances, it's clear that the majority of our local talent is ready to rise to the occasion.

The New Zealand International Comedy Festival is under way from Tuesday, May 4 until May 23.