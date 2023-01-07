The Treasure Island Faves team. Photo / TVNZ

Treasure Island is back, in a format that Kiwis have never seen before - Fans v Faves, where mega fans of the show get to go up against the legends of the game.

Entertainment Editor Jenni Mortimer flew to Fiji to meet the show’s competitors and cast her own judgements on who will win the show and the hearts of the nation.

Here are your Treasure Island Fans and Faves.

The faves

Matty McLean - 36

Matty McLean. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: Breakfast presenter McLean is back after his 2019 season had a meme-worthy yet emotional ending and he’s ready to give it 100 per cent.

“I’m so determined. I might not be the strongest, but you best believe, I’m going to bring it. Every single challenge. Push those barrels. I’m going to throw those balls. I’m going to run as fast as I can. And you know that with me you’re getting a teammate that’s never going to quit.”

Biggest rival: Lance Savali. “Lance is either going to go home early or he’ll win because he’s such a player. He’s got a good head for the game. So if he can get through the first little bit, it’s his to lose.”

Potential downfall: Getting in his own head.

Predicted placing: 1st.

I don’t know what version of the TV presenter his 2019 cohort met, because it was clear to me after 20 minutes with him that he’s one of the strongest players in the game. Nobody was hungrier for it, nobody seemed more in tune with the game, and nobody deserves it more.

Art Green - 34

Art Green. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: The former Bachelor is the most Zen man over 6′2″ I’ve ever met but he has a competitive streak that will no doubt be unleashed by other members of the tall boy gang.

He was eliminated in 2021 after a puzzle went wrong, and his wife Matilda, with whom he has two kids, was right behind his decision to seek redemption: “I felt like it was a thing that I could do because Matty’s so supportive and she’s so capable.”

Biggest rival: Dame Susan Devoy. “I think with all former professional athletes, they just have this great mentality that allows them to go really hard and succeed. So I think that that aspect of her is pretty threatening.”

Potential downfall: Puzzles.

Predicted placing: 9th.

Green is likely to finish middle as the other team will see his physical strength as a threat, which his own team will protect until it gets to the business end of the game. When the other celebs have to face Green, he’s likely going to be cut.

Josh Kronfeld - 51

Josh Kronfeld. Photo / Matt Klitscher

The Tea: Former All Black Kronfeld shouldn’t be underestimated. Sitting across from me, it’s clear he’s still physically fit and he’s ready to fight it out. He loves a surf, a challenge and believes others would be “morons” not to put a target on him, after winning twice in 2004 and 2005.

Biggest rival: Dame Susan Devoy: “I don’t know her in this kind of setting. But I imagine she’d be pretty ruthless. She was a beast when she was playing. Absolute finisher. So people that are finishers tend to do quite well.”

Potential downfall: He doesn’t know his fellow contestants and may fall victim to their games because of it. “I know I’ve met Art before. He’s the one that married the girl that does the Colgate ads, so I’ve made that connection,” he laughs.

Predicted placing: 5th.

Will the younger contestants get under his skin? Absolutely. Will they try and eliminate him early, with some failed attempts? Almost certainly.

Lance Savali - 31

Lance Savali. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: Dancer and DJ Savali parties with Rihanna, catches a hail Mary microphone from J.Lo, wears speed dealer sunglasses in the club non-ironically and has a Treasure Island allure that is unmatched. “If they talk about me in a bad or good way, it’s like, you’re still talking about me, so I don’t give a f***,” he laughs.

He honestly might even be too cool for this game, but he sure knows how to play it. He was cast as a villain in 2021 and he’s making it clear why he’s back: “Coz I didn’t win last time.”

Biggest rival: Matty McLean: “Because I know he’ll try and get me out. I feel like he’ll be in everyone’s ear saying, ‘we need to get Lance out’. He’s so competitive. Like, get the f*** out. I like him so much, but as soon as it’s game time, he’s going to throw me under the bus.”

Potential downfall: He’s a Scorpio, and a self-described “let’s have fun guy”. Combine that with his charm and Josh Kronfeld is going to plot this man’s demise.

Predicted placing: 4th.

He’s not going down without a fight and with the help of a good alliance buddy, he’s sure to make it to the final week.

Dame Susan Devoy - 59

Dame Susan Devoy. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: The former squash champ is an intimidating force - but I also left our chat wanting to be her bestie. This Dame is fierce, she’s fiery and she’s got a secret this season - her son Josh is in the Fans team and this duo are going to be teaming up - or are they? She may be the oldest in the competition, but if I could align myself with anyone, it would be her.

“I can do most things. I just can’t do them fast or necessarily win them, but I’ll die trying,” she shared.

Biggest rival: Lance Savali: “Probably only because of the stories I’ve heard about him from last year.”

Potential downfall: Her loyalty.

Predicted placing: 8th.

I would love nothing more than Devoy to win this thing and she absolutely could, but she might need to watch out for her own son. “I said to him, don’t save your mother for god’s sake. Save yourself before you save me. But it’ll be interesting if I have to do the same for him, whether I would save myself or him, you know?”

Alex King - 24

Alex King. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: After getting a rough go last season, the budding actress is back and isn’t shy to admit that others may have been too harsh on her in the past. My gut says it’s going to be an all-out war with 2022 rival Devoy and our sweet King might not be ready.

Biggest rival: Art Green and Lance Savali: “With Art I was like, that guy’s an all-rounder. He’s really nice and I love Matilda, but he is lovely to look at,” she laughs.

“Lance got right to the end and he’s a great player. Everyone knows how he played, so it’s going to be a little bit tricky for him.”

Potential downfall: Saying too much and trusting the wrong people.

Predicted placing: 12th.

This loveable gal is here for a good time, not a long time. Same.

Lana Searle - 35

Lana Searle. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: The radio presenter is the sweetheart of the island and when I spoke to her just a month before her wedding, it was clear her heart had been left at home. But after past health struggles, Searle is here to prove something to herself. “The health stuff helped me realise what I can now do. It’s almost like I’ve taught myself that the sky’s the limit and if I don’t give it a nudge...”

Biggest rival: Dame Susan Devoy. “Probably because it’s fresh in my mind... and I can tell once she doesn’t like someone, she doesn’t like someone.”

Potential downfall: Distractions.

Predicted placing: 16th.

Sorry, Lana. I want to go for a wine and be besties, but I just have this awful feeling you are first to the slaughter. Given what’s waiting for you at home, I think you’ll be ok with it.

Joe Cotton - 44

Joe Cotton. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: The radio presenter and True Bliss member is like that pal who is honestly just happy to be invited. I instantly fell in love with her and got immediately stuck into some epic gal chat. But it became clear that Cotton doesn’t think she’s going to win, at least not at this game.

Biggest rival: Dame Susan Devoy: “I know she’s intimidating, and she’s super lovely, but she’s a beast. She’s been so successful in her life.”

Potential downfall: Lance Savali’s charm. “My gameplan is don’t get involved in the drama. Just steer clear of the dramatic. Don’t do sex with Lance,” she joked.

Predicted placing: 11th. Old pal from seasons past Kronfeld will tuck Cotton under his wing early on. She’s going to be safe in the early game, but will likely buckle when things start to get serious.

The fans

Katie Middleton - 30, Artist / Nanny

Katie Middleton. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: Nanny Katie Middleton lives in Auckland but grew up in Christchurch. She’s all things loveable and pure and really has come to give the game a college try. You can tell the part-time artist has the right attitude, suggesting she could be a “snake” in the game and that she’s here to win.

Biggest strength: Manifestation. Middleton recalls watching TV and thinking she could nail reality TV. A few weeks later she got a call to be on Treasure Island. “I definitely manifested it,” she shares.

Potential downfall: Her innocence and affinity for campfire songs.

Predicted placing: 14th.

Middleton is likely to be collected early as collateral damage, which is a genuine shame for television.

Adam O’Brien - 33, Gutter Installer

Adam O'Brien. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: He may look familiar and that’s because he was on season one of Survivor NZ. He’s got what it takes to win, is genuinely lovely and my gut says he has a killer instinct that will play almost immediately. “Oh, hell yeah, I’m going to win,” he laughed. Don’t let his sweet giggle fool you - he’s out for blood.

Biggest strength: “It would probably be singing - especially at night-time around the campfire.”

Potential downfall: His bowels. O’Brien famously didn’t poop the entire time he was on Survivor NZ. The beans and rice diet on Treasure Island is unlikely to help this situation.

Predicted placing: 3rd.

Adam is lovely but absolutely gave the vibe he would suggest killing and eating one of the castaways before the food had run out and honestly, when there was still a life raft available.

Jessica Waru - 22, Influencer, Singer, Retail

Jess Waru. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: Waru is a content creator from Auckland. She’s strong in her faith and values and is unlikely to stab another contestant in the back. The influencer appeared to already be taking that influence to the island, blowing kisses to her castmates turned new pals who hyped up her shoot looks. Slay!

Biggest strength: “I’ll be a great hype man cheering my team on. But I’m also good at analytical thinking, so I’m good at the puzzle brain kind of challenges I think.”

Potential downfall: Not wanting to get her hands dirty.

Predicted placing: 15th.

She’s sweet, but does she have a killer instinct? My 15th-place prediction suggests maybe not.

Dave Ward - “Wardie” - 45, Port Nelson Terminal Supervisor

Dave Ward. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: Affectionately known as Wardie, this man is here to win and is the hungriest fan by a mile. It’s going to be very hard to get ahead of the doting dad in this competition, with his knowledge of the game clearly superior.

“I’ve been waiting for this for more than two decades. I started watching the formats at 23. I’m now 45. This is the top of my bucket,” he proudly shared.

Biggest strength: “I’m pretty good at reading how people conduct themselves.”

Potential downfall: The faves. I simply cannot see them playing nice.

Predicted placing: 6th.

If Wardie won I would be stoked for him, but other contestants are unlikely to let that happen. But he doesn’t care. “I’m not here to make friends. I’ve got plenty of friends. I’m here to win it.”

Jane Yee - 43, Journalist, The Spinoff

Jane Yeh. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: Yee is the ultimate fan and her reality TV podcast is proof that she might know more than anyone in this game. “To be asked to join a team is a dream come true, but also a little bit like a nightmare come true,” she laughs.

The mum of two is loveable and likely to be a pillar for this young team. Yee is like the Topp Twins’ Camp Mother and Lara Croft combined.

Biggest strength: ”If I need to step up as a leader, I definitely can lead. I can make decisions and I think I can do that with empathy.”

Potential downfall: Having other’s backs, not her own.

Predicted placing: 2nd.

She’s incredibly smart and she’s going to make it really far. My money is on Yee being the final fan left in the competition.

Micah Marsh - 22, Membership Consultant

Micah Marsh. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: This lovable, nearly 7′ gym consultant recently retired from professional rugby league and he’s got the scars to prove it. “I tend to fall towards things in life that take me outta my comfort zone,” he shares. He’s unbelievably sweet, handsome and is going to be the best teammate if he can stay in the game.

Biggest strength: Strength. “I’m a very athletic person, very charismatic. I get along with all groups of people. But also have that mental strength, just the battle through the uncomfortable. That’s what helped me build into the man I am today.”

Potential downfall: Short kings.

Predicted placing: 13th.

He’s so lovely and physically fit that the other team will throw everything at getting rid of him fast.

Anna Thomas - 28, Event Manager / Personal Trainer

Anna Thomas. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: She’s a personal trainer to Chris Parker and Brynley Stent and you can tell Thomas is as strong mentally as she is physically. She packs a powerful punch, but viewers are likely to first notice Thomas’ striking blue eyes, which she says are the result of a “genetic mutation”. She’s giving Mystique with her powerhouse vibes but she’s all about empowerment not shapeshifting; “I love living in my body and I love my body being capable of things.”

Biggest strength: Dealing well with pressure. “I’m used to being under pressure and really challenging emotions and personalities.”

Potential downfall: Getting fed up with Middleton and O’Brien’s campfire songs.

Predicted placing: 7th.

Anna will go far and if she keeps a level head she’s going to be like the queen in chess - very hard to take out.

Josh Oakley - 26, Sales Rep

Josh Oakley. Photo / TVNZ

The Tea: Oakley grew up in an ultra-competitive home - after all, he is the son of squash legend Dame Susan Devoy. After recently returning from playing squash in America, he isn’t here to make pals. When asked which celeb he would least like to see on the island, he pointed the finger at his mum’s past rival Alex King: “If you class that as a celebrity.” This rivalry is giving 2003 Christina v Britney a run for their money.

Biggest strength: “Coming from a sporting background, that never-give-up-kind of attitude and endurance. Staying positive and motivating the crew, trying to help them out where you can.”

Potential downfall: He’s likely to take this game too seriously.

Predicted placing: 10th.

My gut says he’s likely to irk some players and maybe be blindsided by his own mum: “She’s probably out there to help us and help our team,” he shares. I wouldn’t be so sure, Oakley.