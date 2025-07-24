“His music wasn’t just something we listened to. It was something we lived through. It was the soundtrack to our childhoods, our family parties, our car rides, our quiet nights, our celebrations, and our heartbreaks.”
Labour Party Deputy Leader Carmel Sepuloni said she couldn’t comprehend Veikoso’s death.
“One of the most talented Pasifika/ reggae musicians ever - if not the most talented,” she wrote.
“I was in awe of his music but in his humble gracious way, he was respectful to me for my political accomplishments.”
Last year, he hosted a two-day homecoming concert in Nadi, which brought an estimated $1 million into the local economy.
Katchafire’s Logan Bell described Veikoso as an “amazing human to sit down and have a chat to”.
“I just love the way he talks about indigenous peoples throughout the Pacific – you can call them Polynesian or Pasifika – and what life was once like in pre-European, pre-colonial days,” he said.
“I love the way he talks about whakapapa. There was communication, there was trade, there was a cohesive way of life back then. Māori history really interests me, indigenous history really interests me, and sacred knowledge and the [earlier] ways of life.”