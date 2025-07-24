Advertisement
Updated

Reggae music legend George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso dies aged 55

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Fijian music legend George “Fiji” Veikoso has died at the age of 55. Photo / @FijiTheArtist

Reggae music legend George “Fiji” Veikoso has died.

Polynesian Music announced the 55-year-old’s death on its social media page today, calling him a “beautiful soul”.

“A life so full, so meaningful. Fiji was more than an artist,” the organisation wrote.

“There was, and always will be, only one Fiji.

Save