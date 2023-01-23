Rebel Wilson under fire over ‘hypocritical’ post celebrating lavish Dubai weekend

Rebel Wilson. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is facing backlash among her followers after sharing a gushing post highlighting her luxurious weekend in Dubai, featuring an exclusive Beyonce concert.

The actress and her fashion designer fiance, Ramona Agruma, were among the select few celebrities invited to the opening of the opulent new hotel, Atlantis The Royal, where Beyonce was reportedly paid around $34 million to perform a private set.

The couple – who recently became first-time parents to daughter Royce – celebrated the launch with the likes of Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Ellen Pompeo and Aussie stars including Sonia Kruger, Jules Robinson and Natalie Bassingthwaite.

The lavish new 43-storey resort spans 406,000 square kilometres and features six towers, 795 rooms, 17 restaurants and bars, and the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium.

“Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY!” Wilson gushed alongside a clip of highlights from her weekend.

Rebel Wilson (right) and Ramona Agruma. Photo / Getty Images

However, many followers were quick to point out the hypocrisy that she was promoting Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, where homosexuality remains a crime punishable by death.

“Aren’t you a member of LGBTQ+ community? The hypocrisy of it all,” wrote one.

“Human rights? LGBT? Unfollowing now,” said another.

“Uhm, they kill our kind over there. Why are you promoting this?” another outraged fan wrote.

Others were even more scathing.

“A nice free trip, to a place that you can’t be gay in. I had friends who were homosexual in Dubai, they had to get a two-bedroom apartment just in case the authorities knocked on their door,” one person wrote.

“Oh, the privilege. What about other LGBT people?” wrote another follower.

A similar backlash erupted in November for those involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is also still illegal and punishable by imprisonment.

Last year, Wilson came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and revealed she was in a relationship with Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” the Pitch Perfect star wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself and Agruma.

The couple’s public “outing” came amid controversial circumstances, with Wilson revealing she was in her first same-sex relationship after the Sydney Morning Herald privately contacted her asking her to contribute to a story they planned to write about her new romance.

In November, it was reported that the Australian actress and Agruma were set to tie the knot.

According to Page Six, they’d revealed it to friends at a Halloween party just weeks earlier.

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” an insider told the publication.

Just days later, she announced the birth of her first child with an adorable picture of the newborn on Instagram.

Her daughter was born by surrogate.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson said.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), and this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The best gift!!”