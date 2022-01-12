Rebel Wilson says "simply walking" helped her lose 35kgs. Photo / Getty

The 'Pitch Perfect' star got the tip for her daily strolls - instead of sweaty, high-intensity workouts - from a doctor at a health retreat, who advised it was the "best way" to drop the weight.

The 41-year-old actress told Apple Fitness+: "The doctor said to me, "Rebel, the best way for you to lose unwanted body fat is just simply walking."

Rebel continued: "Doesn't have to be high-intensity, doesn't have to be uphill, just moderate walking an hour a day. And if you can do that, for you, for your body type, it's, like, the best way to lose unwanted body fat."

This revelation came after the 'Bridesmaids' funny woman declared that 2020 was going to be her 'Year of Health" and has shifted 35kgs.

Last summer, the 'Bridesmaids' star confessed to feeling "sad" that it took her until her forties to lean into healthier living.

Rebel said: "Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn't do it earlier."

She went on to label herself a "late developer" and expressed that she longed to have "tried when I was 30, not 40."

However, she pointed out: "But everybody's journey is different, and it's not a race or competition. I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that's something I've always struggled with."

Meanwhile, Rebel recently admitted her team were opposed to her decision to embark on a "year of health" because she'd been so successful playing the "funny fat girl" in a string of movies.

She explained: "I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said OK, I'm going to do this year of health, I feel like I'm really gonna physically transform and change my life.

"And they were like why? Why would you wanna do that? Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."