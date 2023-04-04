Rebel Wilson has confirmed she is engaged to partner Ramona Agruma. Photo / @rebelwilson

Rebel Wilson has shared some sweet family snaps from a holiday with her fiancée Ramona Agruma and their baby daughter Royce.

The Pitch Perfect star has shared a glimpse of her daughter’s face for the first time in a video posted to her Instagram account.

In the drone video, Wilson stands on the beach and holds her daughter while waving to the camera as it dramatically zooms out and shows off the tropical destination.

Rebel Wilson has finally shared a glimpse of her baby daughter's face in a video shared to Instagram. Photo / @rebelwilson

Wilson wears baggy white pants and a striped T-shirt in the clip, with no makeup and her hair loose, with her daughter in an adorable pink onesie.

“Rebels of the Caribbean! Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure,” she captioned the post.

The star also shared a photo of the couple holding their baby daughter, but chose to cover Royce’s face with a sunshine emoji.

Wilson and Agruma are enjoying some family time with their daughter, after the actress revealed last week that she had been “dumped” by a famous woman before meeting her now-fiancée.

Wilson, 43, told the U Up? podcast that she had previously dated a woman who was “in the public eye”.

“To respect her privacy”, she did not name the celebrity, but said she had fond memories of the time they spent together.

She told podcast hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, “I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside.

“It wasn’t what I was expecting.”

Wilson admitted she struggled to share her feelings for the woman when they first started dating.

“I said the words, ‘I don’t want to offend you, but are you interested in women?’” she said.

“I’ve never had a conversation like that [before] because I was dating dudes and never had to talk about sexuality. She was like, ‘I have feelings for you as well’.”

The relationship “didn’t end up going anywhere” and she eventually “got dumped”, Wilson shared, adding that the relationship opened her up to same-sex romance.

Last month, Wilson revealed that she had proposed to Agruma at Disneyland.