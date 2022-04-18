The actress attributes her weight loss to exercise and a high-protein diet. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Rebel Wilson has rubbished claims her weight loss is down to following a fad diet.

"This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff," she shared on her Instagram story along with a screenshot from a Daily Mail story claiming she had used the Mayr Method to lose weight.

Wilson explained in another post that she has "never endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills".

"If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam – do not send it to me as a DM – report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it," she wrote. "If I'm endorsing something you'll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media."

Wilson then thanked her fans for their support, urging them not to fall for the false narratives about her online.

"It's really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways," she wrote. "Do NOT want anyone to get scammed. Love you guys xoxo."

The Mayr Method is a two-week programme that claims to enhance gut health by encouraging its followers to cut out dairy, caffeine, gluten and processed foods and eat fruits, vegetables and proteins instead.

According to the plan, dieters should eat their biggest meal of the day in the morning and stop eating after 7pm.

Wilson famously embarked on a "year of health" at the start of 2020, revealing that she had reached her goal weight by that November.

The actress put it down to a high-protein diet and switching up her exercise routine.

In March 2021, Wilson revealed that her decision to lose weight was partly to combat her struggle with infertility.