Real Life: Love It Or List It NZ host Alex Walls on being a mum after selling business

Matt Burrows
Newstalk ZB·
7 mins to read

Love It Or List It NZ host Alex Walls.

Love It Or List It NZ host Alex Walls.

Alex Walls has had a busy 12 years.

Her past decade or so has been bookended by appearances on two different reality TV shows – The Block NZ, with husband Corban back in 2014; and in recent weeks, the first iteration of Love It Or List It NZ.

Between the

Save