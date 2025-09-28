Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Real Life: Creed Bratton, the beloved character on The Office US who almost never existed

Matt Burrows
Newstalk ZB·
5 mins to read

One of the most beloved characters from The Office US, Creed Bratton, is bringing his one-man show to New Zealand this week. Photo / Getty Images

One of the most beloved characters from The Office US, Creed Bratton, is bringing his one-man show to New Zealand this week. Photo / Getty Images

One of the most beloved characters from The Office US, Creed Bratton, is bringing his one-man show to New Zealand this week, promising a night of laughs, music and outrageous stories.

But the role that gave him prominence on our shores very nearly never came to pass, he’s revealed.

Bratton

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save