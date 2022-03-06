Drake is seeking a temporary restraining order against his alleged stalker. Photo / Getty

Drake is seeking a temporary restraining order against his alleged stalker.

The 35-year-old rap star has requested a temporary restraining order

against Mesha Collins, who has been accused of harassing the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker over recent years, Complex reports.

Collins has been accused of showing up at Drake's house on multiple occasions and even threatening the chart-topping star.

Drake is now seeking a restraining order that would stop her from going near the rapper and his four-year-old son Adonis, as well as his mother and father.

Last year, Collins filed a lawsuit against Drake, after being arrested for trespassing at his Hidden Hills property in 2017.

The $4 billion lawsuit alleged defamation and invasion of privacy.

However, Drake subsequently rubbished the claims, insisting he didn't even know her name until last summer.

He said: "In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I

was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name.

"I understand that [Collins] filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021. When this lawsuit was filed and served on me, I learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017."

Meanwhile, Drake previously admitted that he's struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

The rap star confessed to suffering "overwhelming stress" at one point in time.

He shared: "You get artists in this position who go crazy and don't know how to handle it.

"There are people who have killed themselves. There's the overwhelming stress, how tired you are, the weight on your shoulders of going out there and giving 18,000 people entertainment … it's a lot of pressure."