Rapper DMX still on life support; family and fans hold emotional prayer vigil outside hospital

Rapper DMX, 50, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday following a heart attack. Photo / AP

Rapper DMX, 50, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday following a heart attack. Photo / AP

Supporters and family of US rapper DMX chanted his name and offered up prayers today outside the New York hospital where he remained on life support.

The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Friday (Saturday NZT), following a heart attack.

The crowd outside White Plains Hospital called "DMX! DMX!" and, when urged to by the main speaker, crossed their arms in the shape of an X. A woman's sobs reverberated as those in the audience heard a recording of the rapper, whose birth name is Earl Simmons.

Simmons' longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, said on Sunday that the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit but he was not sure what caused the heart attack.

Fans of DMX are currently holding a prayer vigil outside White Plains Hospital, where the rapper remains on life support pic.twitter.com/6F2WbIgNki — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2021

“Part vigil, part block party”

Hundreds are gathered outside the hospital praying for rapper DMX tonight. Many are blasting his music, dancing, and revving their bikes in support.@News12WC pic.twitter.com/bLketvU8ha — Karen Hua (@k_hua) April 5, 2021

A DMX prayer closing out the prayer vigil was a moment 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/8WozXAOSHa — King Malcolm 🇺🇸 (@_KingMalcolm) April 5, 2021

DMX made his rap debut in 1998, and has released seven albums in a career that has included three Grammy nominations. He also acted in several movies.

But substance abuse has been a struggle for him over the years, including in 2019 when he canceled shows to go to a rehabilitation facility.

Nevertheless, he retained his standing among fans. An online face-off last year with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg as part of the Verzuz series brought more than 500,000 viewers.