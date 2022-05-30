The legendary rapper has taken to social media to cancel all shows outside of the US. Photo / Getty Images

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg has taken to social media to reveal he has cancelled all shows outside of the United States for 2022.

Trademark live, who were bringing the I Wanna Thank Me tour to New Zealand, also shared the news on social media, confirming that the rapper would not be coming to NZ shores in 2022.

"We have just received news that all of Snoops shows outside of the USA will be postponed for 2022."

Trademark Live noted they were still waiting to hear new dates and further information from "Snoops team."

"We will be announcing these shortly alongside information regarding refunds for those who cannot make the new dates."

Snoop's team first shared the news on social media, writing to fans that his current obligations have meant the shows had to be postponed:

"Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming TV and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he has cancelled all upcoming non-US tour dates for the remainder of 2022. He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologises to all that have already made plans to see the shows."

The post also noted that he will be rescheduling the shows and refunds will be available to those who cannot make the show.

Snoop Dogg first announced in October 2022 that he was coming to New Zealand for two major outdoor shows.

The shows were set to take place in Christchurch at the Orangetheory Stadium on Friday November 4, 2022 and Auckland's Trusts Outdoors on Saturday November 5 2022.

The hip-hop legend was due to be joined by fellow American rappers Obie Trice, Warren G and D12.

The rapper hasn't performed in Aotearoa since 2008 apart from appearing at the Big Day Out as "Snoop Lion" in 2014 and was excited to return for his "I Wanna Thank Me" tour celebrating the release of his album and documentary of the same name.