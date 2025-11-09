“It is comforting to know that John’s was a life lived well – he had remained in good health, and even better spirits, right up until the last few weeks.

“The family wants to thank the many well-wishers who have already reached out, because we know that we shared the man, known simply as Lawsie, with so many of you.”

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said: “It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of John Laws, a towering figure in Australian radio whose voice resonated across the nation for more than seven decades.

John Laws being presented with Golden Microphone by John Conte in 1992.

“John’s career was extraordinary. Few broadcasters have left such a deep and lasting mark on Australian media.”

Laws, famous for having a cigarette or cigar at hand during a career spanning seven decades, spent the past 10 years in and out of St Vincent’s Private Hospital being treated for a swathe of respiratory complications.

In September 2023, he spent three weeks at St Vincent’s after a routine ear infection turned into pneumonia.

In 2021, he had been forced to take extended leave from radio station 2SM after suffering recurrent respiratory infections.

Five years earlier in 2016, an airline refused to let the man former Prime Minister Paul Keating once called “the world’s greatest broadcaster” fly home from Rome to Australia without an insurance industry-approved medico sitting by his side taking his blood pressure and administering oxygen at 25,000ft.

Two weeks earlier, he had been admitted to Rome’s Salvator Mundi Private Clinic suffering from bronchial pneumonia with oxygen levels so low doctors feared the impact on his heart.

One of his greatest blows would come in 2020 when he lost his beloved wife Caroline, the woman he called “The Princess”, to cancer.

Born in Papua New Guinea to Australian parents in 1935, Laws, who contracted polio twice as a boy, came to fame in the 1950s working as a disc jockey after getting his start at Bendigo’s 3BO.

He worked his way through the industry before landing in Sydney during the Swinging Sixties with a job at 2UE. Stints at 2GB and 2UW followed. He began all his shows with “Hello world, I’m John Laws”.

Opportunities to work in the country’s fledgling TV industry arrived at the same time for the lanky good-looking Laws, would go on to appear on TV shows Bandstand, Startime, New Faces and, in 1970, Beauty and the Beast.

John Laws with former Prime Minister John Howard and Lachlan Murdoch of Fox Corporation in 1998. Photo / Matthew Munro

In the process he became one of the nation’s most famous, influential and highest-paid broadcasters, something that greatly pleased him.

In one of his last interviews in August this year he told podcaster Mark Bouris he had landed on his feet in the radio industry.

“I don’t think I had any great desire to be a broadcaster but once I started I liked it. Plenty of money and plenty of girls. What more could a man ask for?”

In January 2011, he came out of retirement to take his John Laws Morning Show to Bill Caralis’ 2SM Super Network.

Laws would make one of his final public appearances at Caralis’ funeral in Queensland in August 2024.

When asked in recent years if he feared death, Laws stole a line from filmmaker Woody Allen: “I’m not afraid of death, I just don’t want to be there when it happens.”

Laws is survived by sons Samual and Joshua, his step-daughters by Caroline, Gabrielle, Georgina, Nichola and Susie, and his grandchildren.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Laws on Sunday night.

“John Laws was an iconic voice and so much more,” Albanese wrote on social media.

“Generations of Australians trusted and respected him for telling it straight, digging deep and giving his guests and his listeners a chance to be heard.

“John was always a thoroughly prepared and thoughtful interviewer – and wonderful company off-air.

“My condolences to his loved ones and to all who benefited from his wisdom and guidance.”

Opposition leader Sussan Ley said Australia had “lost a true pioneer of broadcasting”.

“His unmistakable voice became part of our national soundtrack,” she said.

“He informed and entertained millions, asked the tough questions and always made space for others to be heard.

“He helped shape public debate with a style that was fearless, perceptive and unmistakably his own.

“My thoughts are with his family, his friends and all who admired him. His legacy will echo for years to come.”

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.