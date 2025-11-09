Radio legend John Laws, known as "Golden Tonsils", has died at age 90 in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images
Australian radio legend John Laws has died.
The 90-year-old affectionately dubbed Golden Tonsils died in Sydney.
Laws had recently returned from a European holiday in September. He then spent two weeks in hospital last month and was then cared for at his home at Woolloomooloo, where he died peacefully, onSaturday.
In a statement, his family said: “Today marks a very difficult day for our family, with the news that our beloved father/grandfather/uncle John Laws has died peacefully at home.
“While fame and prominence had become a mainstay of his life, for us he was always the person who meant so much, away from the microphone, the cameras, and the headlines.
“It is comforting to know that John’s was a life lived well – he had remained in good health, and even better spirits, right up until the last few weeks.
“The family wants to thank the many well-wishers who have already reached out, because we know that we shared the man, known simply as Lawsie, with so many of you.”
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said: “It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of John Laws, a towering figure in Australian radio whose voice resonated across the nation for more than seven decades.
“John’s career was extraordinary. Few broadcasters have left such a deep and lasting mark on Australian media.”
Laws, famous for having a cigarette or cigar at hand during a career spanning seven decades, spent the past 10 years in and out of St Vincent’s Private Hospital being treated for a swathe of respiratory complications.
In September 2023, he spent three weeks at St Vincent’s after a routine ear infection turned into pneumonia.
In 2021, he had been forced to take extended leave from radio station 2SM after suffering recurrent respiratory infections.
Five years earlier in 2016, an airline refused to let the man former Prime Minister Paul Keating once called “the world’s greatest broadcaster” fly home from Rome to Australia without an insurance industry-approved medico sitting by his side taking his blood pressure and administering oxygen at 25,000ft.
Two weeks earlier, he had been admitted to Rome’s Salvator Mundi Private Clinic suffering from bronchial pneumonia with oxygen levels so low doctors feared the impact on his heart.
One of his greatest blows would come in 2020 when he lost his beloved wife Caroline, the woman he called “The Princess”, to cancer.
Born in Papua New Guinea to Australian parents in 1935, Laws, who contracted polio twice as a boy, came to fame in the 1950s working as a disc jockey after getting his start at Bendigo’s 3BO.
He worked his way through the industry before landing in Sydney during the Swinging Sixties with a job at 2UE. Stints at 2GB and 2UW followed. He began all his shows with “Hello world, I’m John Laws”.
Opportunities to work in the country’s fledgling TV industry arrived at the same time for the lanky good-looking Laws, would go on to appear on TV shows Bandstand, Startime, New Faces and, in 1970, Beauty and the Beast.