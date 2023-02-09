Taika Waititi and Rita Ora host the MTV Europe Music Awards. Video / MTV

Attention, ladies and gentlemen. Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are Instagram official.

Yes, we know the Thor director and the Hot Right Now singer have posted on Instagram plenty in the past. Yes, we know they’ve been together for what seems like forever. And yes, we know that they’re married.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo / Kevin Mazur WireImage

But every social media buff and commitment-phobe knows, it’s only Instagram official these days when you get their initials tattooed on your skin and post about it afterwards.

Waititi uploaded an Instagram video today of a tattoo being revealed on his hand. The tattoo shows the letter ‘R’ in black ink and in a beautiful font - reminiscent of the New Zealand Herald obviously.

The Jojo Rabbit producer captioned the Instagram post: “I love Rugby. @winterstone”.

While his passion for the sport is sincere, the tattoo’s real muse is clear as day. R is for Rita, and so is Taika Waititi.

Just in case the giant ring on Ora’s finger didn’t put the writing on the wall, the giant letter on the Kiwi’s hand certainly drove the message home: the couple are smitten.

Waititi and Ora got married last year and opted for a small, intimate wedding. So intimate, in fact, that none of us knows where, when or how it happened - just that it did.

A source told The Sun that Ora and her husband opted for a small affair, described as “... a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are”.

The Sun’s source went on to surmise why the pair chose a quiet celebration rather than a lavish do.

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

Ironically, Rita Ora’s new song (and accompanying dance) You Only Love Me was released on January 27, with a wedding-themed music video in tow.



