In the wake of the Queen's death, the Duchess of Sussex has put out a new statement about one of her recent projects. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle has paused the release of new episodes of her podcast, Archetypes, following the Queen's death.

A message posted on the Duchess of Sussex's Spotify page read: "New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II."

Three full episodes of the series have already been released since its August 23 launch.

In its debut instalment, she opened up to her friend Serena Williams about the horror moment she found out her four-month-old baby Archie's nursery had caught fire during their royal tour of South Africa in 2019 – thankfully, while he wasn't in there – and had then been forced to attend a royal engagement.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty

Meghan also revealed how her life changed when she joined the royal family – claiming she had "felt the negativity" of being labelled "ambitious".

"So, I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now-husband," she said.

"And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is – according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it.

"I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller – so much smaller – on a regular basis."

The news about her podcast pause comes after she and husband Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance alongside his estranged brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The outing, which was to greet mourners and view the many tributes to the Queen, marked the first time the four royals had appeared together publicly in more than two years.

It later emerged that the surprise reunion came about following a text from Prince William to Prince Harry, inviting he and Meghan to join the Cambridges on their walkabout.

A senior Palace source told The Sun: "The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.

"The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family."

However, it wasn't exactly a straightforward arrangement: sources also claimed the pre-meeting negotiations were so complex, it caused a 45-minute delay in their arrival.