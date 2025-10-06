A former journalist, Jilly Cooper penned the best-selling series of romantic novels known as The Rutshire Chronicles, which included Rivals, recently adapted for television by Disney+. Photo / Getty Images
Queen Camilla has led tributes to British author Jilly Cooper, known for her unapologetically raunchy romance novels, who has died at the age of 88 following a fall.
A former journalist, Cooper penned the best-selling series of romantic novels known as The Rutshire Chronicles, which included Rivals, recently adaptedfor television by Disney+.
Cooper’s publishing house, Curtis Brown, said that the writer had died “on Sunday morning, after a fall”.
“I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night,” Camilla wrote in a message.
“She was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend,” the Queen added, praising the writer as a “legend” in her “own lifetime ... creating a whole new genre of literature”.
Her best-selling novels were famously filled with sex, snobbery and fun, and boasted suggestive titles such as Tackle!, Mount! and Score!.
She said in an interview before the Disney+ release: “People like love stories to cheer them up. And that’s what I’ve always wanted to do: cheer people up.”
British Conservative former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak professed himself “a genuine fan” in 2023, adding: “You have to have escapism in your life.”
The writer had “dissected the behaviour, bad mostly, of the English upper middle classes with the sharpest of scalpels”, Scott-Kerr said, adding Riders had “changed the course of popular fiction forever”.
Cooper’s children, Felix and Emily, said their mother’s “unexpected death has come as a complete shock”.
“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us,” they said in a statement.
‘Ribald, rollicking’
Cooper’s books sold 11 million copies in the UK alone.
Her work spanned 18 novels and short fiction, as well as 20 works of non-fiction, which provided “a window into her own life” as well as “acute observations on the essence of a certain type of Englishness”, said Scott-Kerr.
The Rutshire Chronicles were “ribald, rollicking and the very definition of good fun ... and were to inspire a generation of women writers”, he said.
Cooper’s funeral is set to be private, in line with her wishes, but a public service of thanksgiving will be held in the coming months in Southwark Cathedral.