Queen Camilla leads tributes to romance author Jilly Cooper after her death at 88

Peter Hutchison
AFP·
3 mins to read

A former journalist, Jilly Cooper penned the best-selling series of romantic novels known as The Rutshire Chronicles, which included Rivals, recently adapted for television by Disney+. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Camilla has led tributes to British author Jilly Cooper, known for her unapologetically raunchy romance novels, who has died at the age of 88 following a fall.

A former journalist, Cooper penned the best-selling series of romantic novels known as The Rutshire Chronicles, which included Rivals, recently adapted

