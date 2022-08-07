Sources say the couple are planning a big party to celebrate their marriage later this year. Photo / Getty Images

There is speculation Taika Waititi and his pop star partner, Rita Ora, have married after the New Zealand-born director was snapped wearing a wedding band.

The photo was first shared by Ora's sister, Elena, on Instagram, with the ring clearly visible on Waititi's finger as he pours a glass of wine.

Ora later shared a similar snap to her own Instagram – but with a caption obscuring Waititi's hand.

Ora placed a caption over the ring seen on Waititi's hand. Photo / Instagram

Waititi, 46, and Ora, 31, confirmed they were in a relationship last year, with rumours persisting in recent months that the couple were engaged.

A source told The Sun the pair were planning a "low-key" wedding before hosting a bigger showbiz party to celebrate later this year.

Waititi has recently been seen on Instagram holidaying with Ora, along with his two children from his previous marriage to film producer Chelsea Winstanley.