As the new Elvis film premieres around the world, the late great performer's wife Priscilla Presley has spoken to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking about what she really thinks of Baz Luhrmann's take on her husband's life as the king of rock and roll.

Elvis' story and legacy is back in the spotlight this year with a new film from Aussie director Luhrmann starring Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley.

Speaking to Hosking exclusively from Los Angeles, Presley, 77, tells the Newstalk ZB host the movie's recent screening at the Cannes Film Festival was incredibly well received.

"It was fantastic. My gosh, geez, we've had such excitement there with this new movie. It attracted so many people. It's really quite beautiful."

Hosking tells Presley that according to Australian media, Luhrmann was "only fearing one review and that was yours. What review did you give him?"

"How much I love the film," says Presley. "Of course he's going to love it - I told him he was a genius," she says laughing.

"The film was unreal, really. I thought he did an amazing job. I told him that. I said that his artistry in how he made this film, and that it's very different. You're seeing an artist really at work, filming a beautiful story, in such a creative way."

As Hosking notes, Luhrmann's film, which centres largely around Elvis' relationship with his manager, Parker, is by no means the first attempt at capturing the star's life. Presley's involvement has varied over the years as directors have had a go at retelling her husband's story. But she recalls that a lunch date with Luhrmann changed everything.

"Actually I had Baz Luhrmann and his wife come over for lunch with me ... Just so we'd get an idea of what it was Baz wanted to do. I heard that he wanted to do a film about Elvis, I know Baz's work well ... what his concept was what I was trying to get to. I liked where he was going. In other words, the story about Elvis and the Colonel really has never been done. And it shows the up and down relationship that they had."

What does Elvis' wife think of Austin Butler's portrayal of the king of rock'n'roll? Photo / Getty Images

She told Hosking she herself had a very good relationship with Colonel Parker, and that she thought Tom Hanks' portrayal of him was good.

"He really did have a heart. But when he would put his business hat on, that's when he was tough, and that's what we explained to Tom Hanks," she said.

But the biggest question on Hosking's and all of our lips was, what did she think of Austin Butler's portrayal of her husband?

"He was Elvis," she said. "Let's just put it this way: that boy studied him for one year, that whole entire year. He got his voice, got his mannerisms, his smirk, his smile, his movements, and it's outstanding. absolutely outstanding. He's a nice kid, a great kid, serious about what he does."

But will the film paint an accurate picture for those of us who haven't been around long enough to know who Elvis really was? Priscilla Presley thinks so, saying the film will allow this generation to "really see what he was all about".

"Why people fell in love with him, would not miss a show, went to Vegas seven or eight times in the early times of his performances.

"I thought Austin - I told Baz, if Elvis were here today, he'd say, 'Damn, you're me!'"