Priscilla Presley feared Michael Jackson was “using” her daughter Lisa Marie Presley when they got married in 1994. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Marie and Michael were married from May 1994 to August 1996 but Priscilla has admitted she had grave misgivings about the union and shared her fears with her daughter.

During an interview with Patrick Kielty on Ireland’s The Late Late Show, he said: “One of the things you write about in the book is her marriage to Michael Jackson, and being a mother you had your concerns about that.”

Priscilla, 80, replied: “Very much so, I had concerns yes. I didn’t like the idea. I felt that Michael was using her. His popularity was kind of going down. And then all of a sudden, now that they are together it went up big time.”

Kielty questioned: “So, you think it was a cynical move?”