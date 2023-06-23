Official teaser trailer for 'Priscilla' written and directed by Sofia Coppola. Video / A24

Priscilla Presley has revealed how she really feels about Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic Priscilla.

Sharing the film’s poster on Instagram, the former wife of rock legend Elvis Presley said she was “excited about the interpretation” of her memoir “by the masterful Sofia Coppola.”

“She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work,” shared Presley, 78. “I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

The A24 film, which features Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, debuted its first trailer on Wednesday. The movie is loosely based on Priscilla’s 1985 biography Elvis and Me.

The synopsis reads: “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.”

“Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame,” the synopsis adds.

The film comes hot on the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s successful box-office hit Elvis last year, starring Austin Butler as the Suspicious Minds rocker and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla.

The Presley family praised the film following its release last summer.

“I’m sitting there watching this movie and going, ‘God, I wish he could see this,’ " Priscilla revealed last year June on Good Morning America. “It was perfection.”

Coppola, 52, shared a photo of the screenplay back in October along with Pricilla’s memoir in an Instagram post, captioned: “Back to work! Excited to be telling Priscilla’s story.”

Newlyweds Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who met while Elvis was in the Army, prepare to board their private jet following their wedding at the Aladdin Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Oscar-winner also elaborated on how her film would be different from Luhrmann’s, according to Collider.

“I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I’m glad it didn’t go into much of Priscilla’s story because now I can really dive deep. I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative,” shared Coppola. “But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory.”

She went on, “I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there’ll be another film about Priscilla.”

Lisa Marie Presley with her mother, Priscilla Presley, centre and daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, left, Riley Keough, second from right, and Harper's twin Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, far right. Photo / Getty Images

Coppola’s previous films include Lost in Translation, The Bling Ring, Marie Antoinette and On the Rocks.

Priscilla is set to hit theatres in October.