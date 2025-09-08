Prince William revealed Prince George is 'completely different' in private and can be mischievous. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William says Prince George is ‘completely different’ in private but ‘knows how to behave’

Prince George is “completely different” in private than he is in public, his father Prince William has revealed.

The Prince of Wales has suggested his 11-year-old son can be just as mischievous as his 7-year-old brother Prince Louis has shown himself to be but “knows how to behave” when the spotlight is on him.

William – who also has 10-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with wife Catherine, Princess of Wales – was asked during a visit to the Sunningdale branch of the Women’s Institute on Monday if his youngest son was “a handful”.

He replied: “He’s a character but he’s a very good boy, he really is. He likes to wind his brother and sister up.

“When George is behind closed doors it’s a completely different ballgame.