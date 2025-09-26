Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Prince William reflects on 2024 struggles during Windsor Castle TV appearance

Bang Showbiz
4 mins to read

William, Prince of Wales, stars in an upcoming episode of Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ travel series, The Reluctant Traveler, and the royal told the actor that "2024 was the hardest year I've ever had". Photo / Getty Images

William, Prince of Wales, stars in an upcoming episode of Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ travel series, The Reluctant Traveler, and the royal told the actor that "2024 was the hardest year I've ever had". Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has declared that “2024” was the “hardest year” of his life.

The 43-year-old heir to the throne was given the news last year that his 76-year-old father King Charles and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had cancer.

Now, in an appearance on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save