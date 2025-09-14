Prince Harry has visited Ukraine, urging veterans to share struggles with loved ones. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has urged veterans to “open up” to their loved ones.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday (local time) in his role as founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and during a panel discussion, he noted how “lost” wounded service personnel can feel when their military days are over and urged them to reach out to those who want to offer support.

According to People magazine, he said: “You will feel lost at times, like you lack purpose, but however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“You just need to look for it, because there will always be someone – a mother, father, sibling, friend, or comrade – there to pick you up.

“Don’t stay silent. Silence will hold you in the dark. Open up to your friends and family, because in doing so, you give them permission to do the same.”