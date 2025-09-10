Prince Harry has been a patron of WellChild for 17 years but says he has become more emotional since having children himself. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has become more “emotional” since having children.

The Duke of Sussex, who has Prince Archie, 6, and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been patron of WellChild for the past 17 years and while he has always been touched by the stories of the seriously ill children helped by the charity, he said things “hit” harder now he’s a father.

Speaking to Hello! magazine at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, Harry said: “I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes.

“It’s emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you’re expecting your own kids, that’s when it really hits you.

“And I remember one of these years, I choked up on stage, and that was exactly it. I am so grateful to have healthy kids.”