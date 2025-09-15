“The book? It was a series of corrections of stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.
“I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.
“It is not about revenge, it is about accountability.”
Harry - who has children Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with Meghan - hopes to spend more time in the UK after “enjoying” a visit that saw him take on a number of charity engagements.
He said: “Yes, I have enjoyed the week.
“I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK. It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about. I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away.”
Harry launched the Invictus Games – sporting events for injured military service personnel – back in 2014 and explained that he used his trip to Ukraine to stress the importance of changing societal attitudes towards disabled people.
He explained: “Seeing people with prosthetics and life-changing injuries is going to be the norm in Ukraine for the coming decades.
“Nobody should feel embarrassed or ashamed about their disabilities. It’s about flipping from sympathy to admiration and respect.”