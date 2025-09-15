Prince Harry says he will focus on his father King Charles in the year ahead. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry says focus will be on King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry intends to “focus” more on his father King Charles over the next year.

The Duke of Sussex met the monarch for the first time in 19 months during his visit to the UK earlier this week and hinted that he is keen to spend more time with his father, who was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February 2024.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper during his surprise visit to Ukraine earlier this week, Harry said: “The focus really has to be on my dad.”

The duke – who stepped down as a working member of the royal family alongside his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2020 before relocating to California – has faced criticism for sharing revelations about his family in his memoir Spare but has denied airing his “dirty laundry” in public.

Harry said: “I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative.