Harry and Meghan's Netflix series has lost out on Emmy nominations. Photo / Netflix

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series has lost out on Emmy nominations. Photo / Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be “devastated” over missing out on an Emmy Awards nomination for their Netflix series.

The Sussexes’ docu-series Harry & Meghan became the streamer’s biggest documentary debut with more than 81 million views the week it was released - and it’s now the platform’s second-highest ranked documentary ever.

But the six-part series was snubbed when it came to this year’s list of Emmy nominations - which landed this week - despite generating millions of views with its shocking revelations about the royal family.

It’s the latest setback in a string of bad luck for the Sussexes, whose deal with Spotify recently ended amid negative publicity.

Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward believes that if the couple are feeling disheartened, they will not show it but rather emphasise their recent Hollywood Critics Awards nomination for Best Streaming Nonfiction.

“Meghan and Harry will concentrate on this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations,” she said.

“They are having a run of bad luck in their working life. But ironically as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen on May 16. Photo / Getty Images

“They have built a gilded cage of expectation around themselves from which it will be hard to escape.”

It comes after reports that Meghan is stepping back from collaborations with her husband after what has been a turbulent time for the Sussex brand.

It’s not clear what’s next for the pair after the demise of their Spotify deal and doubts over their remaining contract with Netflix.

The Sussexes reportedly feel they have been “really unlucky” with their endeavours after leaving royal life, having dealt with Covid-19, economic struggles and the losses of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

It was reported earlier this month that Meghan is “stepping away” from the Sussex brand to concentrate on her own solo projects.

The unexpected loss of their Spotify deal was apparently a factor in her decision to move towards her own separate brand.

“Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support,” one source has claimed.

The insider added that Meghan’s recent signing with Hollywood talent agency WME, which also represents the likes of Serena Williams, is an effort to become a “power player” on her own.

Following the collapse of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess is reportedly preparing for a “string of commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy,” according to the MailOnline.