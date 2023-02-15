Based on the best-selling novel and Reese's Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the musical-drama series from Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine premieres March 3 on Prime Video. Video / Amazon

Calling all Daisy Jones & The Six fans, the trailer for the hotly anticipated series has finally dropped and you aren’t going to want to miss it.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s New York Times best-seller which is rumoured to be inspired by Fleetwood Mac, the Prime Video show is set to bring to life the story of Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne – two artists dawn together by personal and artistic chemistry.

“Their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits,” a description of the series reads. “Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth.”

Decades after their split, the band sit down to reveal the truth of what happened in the height of their fame. Photo / Prime Video

With multiple episodes being released every Friday from March 3 until March 24, the series sees some huge stars take centre stage including Sam Claflin as Billy, Riley Keough as Daisy and Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko.

In the first full-length trailer for the series, which was released this morning, it seems there are very few changes to the 1970s-based story line and much like the book, it will include a large musical element.

Featuring one of the 24 original songs to be released alongside the series, the trailer gives fans their first listen to the fictional band’s number one single, Look At Us Now – known as Honeycomb in the book.

The story follows a Daisy and Billy – two artists dawn together by personal and artistic chemistry. Photo / Prime Video

As for the storyline, the 10-episode series will follow Daisy Jones and The Six as they are catapulted into unbelievable fame, but those who are familiar with the book will know there is a twist.

While everything looks perfect from the outside, behind the scenes Daisy and Billy’s complicated relationship sees the band go from sold-out shows to a sudden and shocking split announcement.

Describing the band’s collaborative process, Billy is heard saying in the trailer: “When you’re making an album, it’s an intimate thing. It has to be.”

Just what he means by “intimate” is revealed when the band finally agree to sit down decades after their split and reveal the truth about how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

With songs written by Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford and sung by Claflin and Keough, the show is being executively produced by popular actress Reece Witherspoon, while the author herself, Reid will serve as a producer alongside Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber,

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on March 3 on Prime Video.